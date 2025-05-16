SALTASH Town Council is inviting creative and experienced contractors to tender for a three-year contract to deliver a vibrant lighting display for Christmas and key events including Easter, Valentine’s Day, and Remembrance.
Following recent investment in festoon lighting and the retirement of older decorations, the Council aims to introduce a fresh vision that combines modern and traditional styles, reflects Saltash’s Cornish identity, and uses eco-friendly solutions like LED and solar technology.
The contract includes design, supply, installation, maintenance, removal and storage of decorations. The theme should be inclusive, festive, sustainable and uniquely Saltash.
Potential bidders are advised to follow the instructions in the Invitation to Tender document, which can be found at saltash.gov.uk/tenders.php.