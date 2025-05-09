Essa – Ash (tree)
what3words - ///flap.geese.increment
Essa yw tre yn Kernow Est. Yma Essa a-dreus Dowr Tamar a-dal Aberplym, hag yma Pons Albert Riel yntra an dhew. An pons ma yw rag trenow, hag a veu ygerys gans Pennsevik Albert yn 1859. Yma pons aral, Pons Tamar, gans toll, rag daromres fordh. Ygerys yn 1962, Pons Tamar a veu ledanhes yn 2001.
Yn termyn eus passys yth esa kowbal dhe’n managhti Lannaled ha kastel Tremen.
An styr “Essa” yw Ash yn Sowsnek. Yth esa teylu henwys Essa a driga ogas dhe Essa y’n dewdhekves kansbledhen.
Yma krows geltek arnowydh ogas dhe’n avon. An grows ha Koos Elwell a veu ygerys rag Richard Madeley ha Judy Finnegan yn 2013.
Saltash is a town in East Cornwall. Saltash is across the River Tamar opposite Plymouth, and the Royal Albert Bridge is between the two. This bridge was opended by Prince Albert in 1859. The Royal Albert bridge is for trains, but there is another bridge, with a toll, for the road. Opened in 1962, Tamar Bridge was widened in 2001.
In the past there was a ferry to the monastery at St Germans and Trematon Castle.
The meaning of “Essa” is Ash in English. There was a family called Essa living close to Saltash in the 12th century.
There is a modern Celtic cross near the river. The cross and Elwell woods were opened by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan in 2013.
