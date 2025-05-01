Hellys: Hen – Ancient, former, Lys – Court
what3words - ///catchers.drivers.song
Hellys yw tre varghas istorek, ogas dhe’n konna tir Lysardh. Helston yw an furv sowsnek dhe hanow Kernewek Hellys hag a styr hen lys.
Dhe wir Hellys yw tre pur goth, dedhyes a-dro dhe’n hweghves kansbledhen. Ev o an brassa tre yn Kernow West y’n termyn Lyver Dydh Breus, hag a veu afydhys avel tre yn 1201 gans Myghtern Jowan.
Dres reyn myghtern Edward I, Hellys a dheuth ha bos tre stenek, alowys dhe jeckya an sten ha’y stampya. Lemmyn Hellys yw aswonys rag an dons fer (po bleujyowek) hag a hwer pub bledhen dhe’n ethves mis Me.
Helston is a historic market town near the Lizard Peninsula. Helston is the English form of the Cornish name Hellys, meaning old court.
Helston really is a very old town, dating back to the sixth century. It was the largest settlement in West Cornwall at the time of the Domesday Book and was confirmed as a town in 1201 by King John.
During the reign of Edward I, Helston became a stannary town, empowered to verify and stamp tin. Nowadays Helston is known for the Furry (or Floral) Dance which takes place each year on the eighth of May.
