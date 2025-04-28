THE Liskeard Traders Association and neighbouring retailers braved the unsettled weather for their annual Easter Bonnet Parade with Liskeard and Looe Radio providing music, commentary and announcements to an enthusiastic crowd of visitors and children of all ages!
Vice-chair of The Traders Association, Cllr Tracy Adams, was, as always, at the helm ensuring every part of the day went well.
Three categories of competition saw a number of excellent headwear creations with prizes for top three slots in each including a trophy for first place and medals for runners up.
All children and the compere, quite rightly, were given chocolate eggs courtesy of the Bargain Box Food Hub.
The trophies were donated by Newells Travel of Pike Street and raffle prizes donated by our local Co-op.
There were a number of local dignitaries in attendance with mayor Cllr Christina Whitty, Cllr Sylvia Berry and Cllr Lori Reid leading the registration and judging team.
Also on hand was deputy mayor Cllr David Braithwaite enthusiastically supporting the event and even dancing with 'Treasure Bear' the mascot of The Community Treasure Chest who were running the Easter 'Egg Hunt'
Other events supporting the day were the Bargain Box Dog Show, Cakey Faces face painting, Baytree Trading and Bumblebee Knitting.
A fabulous, collaborative day for the Town's Traders on behalf of the community and the weather held!
Liskeard Traders Association AGM and open meeting
The next Traders Association Meeting will be held on Monday, May 12, at 5.30pm in the Mayor's Chamber at Liskeard Public Hall.
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride
On Sunday, May 18, a group of local motorcyclists will be riding from the Eden Project to Looe to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. The ride is one of a worldwide network of similar rides known as the 'Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride' which has collectively raised more than £20-million since starting in 2012.
The ride is aimed at male and female riders and their pillions with classic style bikes dressed elegantly in "dapper” gear.
The Looe ride is the first time this event has been run in South East Cornwall and therefore we are looking for riders to join us to make it a success and to set the scene for it to grow in future years in support of our great causes.
Any interested riders are invited to check out the DGR website at www.gentlemansride.com for more details and to sign up.
Radio presenting opportunities
The town has seen a number of new local businesses recently and it is an opportunity for Liskeard and Looe Radio to remind them, and the more established businesses, that we offer very affordable promotional opportunities in terms of Radio advertising, details of which can be found on our website www.liskeardlooeradio.com
Fancy a regular slot in the hot seat?
Liskeard and Looe Radio are looking for local volunteers keen to join our team of studio presenters.
Show times are negotiable with full training and ongoing support available.