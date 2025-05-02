LONGSTANDING Conservative councillor Nick Craker has been beaten to his seat in a shock result for Reform UK’s Kevin Grey.

Cllr Craker had been in the seat since 2017, when he took the role aged only 25. Now, eight years later, the post will be taken by new candidate Kevin Grey of Reform.

With a low turn out at the polls, Mr Grey won the seat by only 12 votes, receiving 597 while Mr Craker received 585.

During his campaign, Mr Grey, who grew up in Torpoint, said that despite living outside the area initially, he like many Torpointers “was a frequent visitor to Liskeard” later moving to the town.

He has said he is determined to stop the council assuming they know what the people of Liskeard want and will instead listen to what they want and do everything he can to make it happen.

Full results from the ward were as follows:

Kerry Cassidy - Labour

250

Nick Craker - Conservative

585

Kevin Grey - Reform UK (ELECTED)

597

Peter Sawford - Green

78

Naomi Taylor - Liberal Democrat

116