LONGSTANDING Conservative councillor Nick Craker has been beaten to his seat in a shock result for Reform UK’s Kevin Grey.
Cllr Craker had been in the seat since 2017, when he took the role aged only 25. Now, eight years later, the post will be taken by new candidate Kevin Grey of Reform.
With a low turn out at the polls, Mr Grey won the seat by only 12 votes, receiving 597 while Mr Craker received 585.
He has said he is determined to stop the council assuming they know what the people of Liskeard want and will instead listen to what they want and do everything he can to make it happen.
Full results from the ward were as follows:
Kerry Cassidy - Labour
250
Nick Craker - Conservative
585
Kevin Grey - Reform UK (ELECTED)
597
Peter Sawford - Green
78
Naomi Taylor - Liberal Democrat
116