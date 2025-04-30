AFTER weeks of campaigning, Cornwall has had its say on the future it wants for the delivery of local services.
Candidates across Cornwall with a range of political parties, views and allegiances have been out on the streets campaigning for your vote and yesterday, the Duchy’s residents gave their verdict at the ballot box.
Across three count centres in Cornwall, election tellers are hand-counting each vote across the 87 seats that comprise Cornwall Council, with the verdicts due in the afternoon.
In 2021, the Conservative administration sprang a surprise when it won a majority at Cornwall Council, in an authority which has typically been under no overall control, meaning parties and individuals had to form agreements with others to work together. The victory of the Conservatives in 2021 came after the tenure of a Liberal Democrat and Independent coalition.
This year’s race has seen the emergence of Reform, with candidates from the party standing in all 87 seats, with the Liberal Democrats also standing candidates in every part of Cornwall. For both parties, today’s result could be a litmus test on how the voters perceive their visions for the local area and beyond.
The ballot boxes have now closed, and Cornwall has had its say.
You can see the verdict of the electorate in our live blog, which you can see below. Your team of local reporters are at the scene, reporting the latest results and getting the latest opinion on the winners and losers after the results are announced.
For the latest, scroll down to our live blog.