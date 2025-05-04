IN a dramatic U-turn, a football club in Cornwall has scrapped a headline-grabbing sponsorship deal with controversial adult star Bonnie Blue, just days after unveiling a new team strip emblazoned with her logo.
Calstock FC, who feature in the Kernow Stone St Piran League Division Two East, confirmed that it would no longer be affiliated with the 25-year-old influencer.
The decision follows what the club described as the Football Association’s ‘interpretation of the regulations,’ which they say prohibits them from wearing the blue away kit funded by Blue.
The sponsorship initially sparked a storm on social media, with critics questioning the appropriateness of linking a community football team to an adult entertainer.
However, Calstock FC insists the backlash was not the reason for the split.
The club statement read: “So as I am sure you are aware, Calstock FC secured a generous sponsorship deal with social media influencer Bonnie Blue with which we acquired a new away kit (just to be clear this was not to replace our home kit of yellow/black & it is an adult team/club).
“Due to the FA’s interpretation of the regulations we are retracting the kit bearing the BB logo. We did not do this to offend. We, as an adult club and collective, categorically do not advocate or support oppression of women.
“It was great to see that so many people took an interest in our adult club and offered support so to this end we have set up a Go Fund Me page on which we would be delighted to receive your donations as we now need to replace this kit and need to secure the future financial viability of the club.”
Bonnie, who’s real name is Tia Emma Billinger, made headlines last year after claiming to have had sex with more than 1,050 men in one day.