IT will be a second term for the mayor of Bodmin as she was unanimously re-elected by her fellow councillors.
At the first full meeting in the new term of Bodmin Town Council, the re-elected councillors present, along with new members Cllr Michelle Lobb and Cllr Tony Gosling chose who they wanted to serve as mayor, deputy mayor and to stand on each committee.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, who had served as mayor in the 2024 to 2025 term, will continue for a second term as mayor of Bodmin.
This year, Cllr Ahearn will serve alongside Cllr Mike Barbery, who was chosen as deputy mayor.
Cllr Barbery is a well known member of the local community, having taught 4,266 students during his 41-year career as a driving instructor.
Councillors also chose which members will serve on the council’s committees. Cllr Karen Phillips, the previous estates chair will lead the community services committee in the upcoming year, taking over from Cllr Hilda Blacklaw, while Cllr Jody Renals becomes the new estates committee chair.
Former mayor Cllr Jeremy Cooper was chosen to serve a second term as the chair of the Policies and Resources committee, while Cllr Pete Skea will once again chair the planning committee
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin said: "I am absolutely thrilled to have been given the opportunity to serve a second term as mayor of the town I am so proud to call home, and I am grateful to my fellow Bodmin Town Councillors for nominating and voting for me to do so. It means a lot to me, and I hope to repay that faith in the year ahead.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my first year as mayor and it was an honour to be able to represent Bodmin at so many events and I would like to take this opportunity to give my own thanks to our team at Bodmin Town Council for their hard work delivering so many successful events and also to the many excellent community groups and volunteers that make our town such a vibrant place.
"I am delighted to be accompanied this year by Mike Barbery as my deputy mayor, a figure well known in the community, not least as he probably taught half of those queuing on Dennison Road at rush hour to pass their driving tests during his time as an instructor. Mike accompanied me at several events last year and I am delighted he will be the deputy mayor of Bodmin for this term.
"Life is never dull in Bodmin and along with my fellow councillors I cannot wait to get stuck in as we bid to deliver the best and then go better than that for our residents along with our Bodmin Town Council team".