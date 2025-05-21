A MAJOR thoroughfare in Bodmin is to have three way traffic lights in a bid to undertake emergency repairs to a road surface.
Cornwall Council has confirmed that Church Square in Bodmin will be subject to three days of traffic lights in order to repair the road which has begun crumbling in places.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “For your information, we will be implementing emergency three-way traffic lights at Church Square, Bodmin to carry out urgent repairs to the carriageway. The traffic lights will be in place for 24hrs a day between Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 29. The traffic lights will be controlled between 7am and 7pm in an attempt to manage congestion during these hours.”