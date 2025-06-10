He said: “This is a wrong decision at the worst possible time. When I was last MP, we had to fight to keep this vitally important service. But at a time when Treliske’s emergency department is constantly overrun and when the NHS managers are openly planning the closure of minor injury units – which could leave Lizard/Helston with just limited hours services at Penzance or Redruth – removing the co-responder service as well will leave residents on the peninsula extremely vulnerable.