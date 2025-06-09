TORPOINT Fest 25 is set to bring a day of fun, music and creativity to Thanckes Park on Saturday, June 14, starting at 12 noon.
This exciting community celebration promises entertainment for all ages, with live music, performances, food stalls, arts and crafts, plus family-friendly activities throughout the day.
The festival is supported by FEAST, part of the Creative Kernow Group, with funding from Arts Council England and Cornwall Council. Their backing helps ensure a vibrant programme that celebrates local talent and community spirit.
Whether visitors are looking to enjoy some great live acts, try their hand at creative workshops, or relax and soak up the festival atmosphere, Torpoint Fest 25 has something for everyone.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to come together for a memorable day in the park.
PROGRAMME OF EVENTS
- 11.30am – DJ Shades
- 12pm – Torpoint Silver Band
- 12.30pm – Godoryu Karate Display
- 1pm – Torpoint Nursery and Infant School
- 1.30pm – Coppola School of Performing Arts
- 2pm – Spangles the Clown
- 2.45pm – Carbeile Junior School
- 3.15pm – John Stewart
- 3.15pm – Spangles the Clown (workshop)
- 4.15pm – Ukulele Band
- 5pm – Sea Cadet Band
- 5.30pm – Black Friday
- 6.45pm – Line Dancing with Sarah Webber
- 7.15pm – Cornish Groove Collection
- 8.30pm – Disco Party
- 9.15pm – The Harry Peanut Show
- 10.35pm – Firework Display
* Times are subject to change.
