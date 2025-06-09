ORGANISERS of the Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival have hailed this year’s event as a ‘resounding success’ with hundreds flocking to the banks of the River Tamar over the weekend.
Despite bouts of rain on Saturday, the festive spirit remained undampened as the community came together in true Cornish-style to celebrate one of the region’s most treasured summer traditions.
Held beneath the iconic Tamar Bridge, the regatta once again affirmed its place as a highlight of the Cornish summer calendar.
The festivities began on Saturday morning with the grand parade, a colourful spectacle, led by town mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, together with local community groups winding their way from Victoria Gardens, through Fore Street and down to the waterfront.
The procession celebrated Saltash’s proud maritime heritage and set the tone for a weekend full of activity, entertainment and community pride.
On the water, the Caradon Championship Gig Rowing event brought fierce competition and thrilling action from crews across the county, while one of the highlights of the weekend was the ever-popular Cardboard Boat Race, sponsored by Harbour Housing.
Huge growds gathered at Ashtorre Slip on Sunday afternoon to watch imaginative cardboard vessels attempt the course – some with more success than others. With categories like “Most Impressive Sinking Vessel” and “Best Fancy Dress,” laughter and applause rang out across the waterfront.
The Wild Swim also offered a more serene but equally popular spectacle, with a number of swimmers taking to the river.
Back on land, the street market thrived with stalls selling local produce, handmade crafts and charity goods. Jubilee Green and Waterside Green pulsed with live music from talented local bands and solo artists, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere for all ages, whilst youngsters got to enjoy a colourful Paint Party.
“We had another successful event at the Saltash Regatta this year,” said Regatta chair, Karen Lilley. “Saturday brought some wet weather, which meant we had to adjust our schedule, but Sunday saw large crowds and a fantastic atmosphere.
“The cardboard boat race was a highlight as always, and we were excited to introduce a new pilot event – the paddle board relay – which we hope will become an annual feature. A huge thank you goes out to Redeemer Church Saltash and Mai Adventures for their support with water events, safety and a brilliant river clean.”
Organisers also expressed their gratitude to Saltash Town Council for their continued backing, including a £5,000 Community Chest and Festival Fund grant for 2025/26, and to their main business sponsor, South West Surfacing Solutions. Support from numerous local businesses and donations made the event possible, all of which went directly toward keeping the event free and accessible for all.
“Every penny is spent on the costs of running a free two-day event for our community. A heartfelt thanks go to our amazing volunteers, we could not run this event without them and the professional guidance of Diverse Events CIC,” added Karen.
“The show will go on again next year – as long as we can raise the much-needed funds to make it happen!"
