SALTASH Town Council have agreed to establish a dedicated working group to coordinate local celebrations for Railway200, a national initiative marking 200 years since the advent of the railway in Britain.
The group will help deliver a series of events at Saltash Station’s historic Isambard House, honouring the railway’s enduring impact on the town, between September 26-28.
If given the green light, the event will reflect on the vital role the railway has played in shaping Saltash’s identity, connecting the community to the wider region and supporting its social and economic growth.
Among the highlights will be an exhibition, which will feature displays, guest speakers and storytelling, celebrating the rich heritage of Saltash Station and its place within the national Railway200 movement.
The working group will also explore ways the event can align with Saltash Town Council’s broader Business Plan priorities, including promoting sustainable transport and boosting the local economy. By highlighting the benefits of rail travel and encouraging visitors to explore Saltash by train, the event aims to support environmentally friendly choices while increasing footfall to local businesses.
A key focus will be the continued revitalisation of Saltash Station as a vibrant community hub, with the Trackside Café – a valued independent business – helping play a central role in the celebrations.
Speaking at the latest town council meeting, Councillor Brenda Samuels said: “I think it’s a really good idea. We need to really promote the station and we would be foolish not to get on board with this.”
The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, ranging from local families and community groups, through to railway enthusiasts and heritage tourists.
Railway 200 aims to excite interest from the next generation by inviting young people of all backgrounds to consider a career in rail. It also hopes to attract more volunteers to heritage railways.
