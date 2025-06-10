A SEVERE leg injury has forced local hero Simon Wengradt to withdraw from his ambitious challenge of completing 50 marathons in 50 days.
Known to many as the ‘Nearly Naked Runner,’ Simon from Saltash had completed an astonishing 33 consecutive marathons – running over 860 miles in total – before doctors diagnosed him with stress fractures in his left leg, forcing him to bring the challenge to an early end.
The fundraiser, which aimed to support the Saltash Youth Network, has drawn significant community attention, admiration and heartfelt support.
Speaking on his social media channels, Simon said: “So it’s not great news, I’m just at Liskeard A&E, it appears in my bid to get the 50 marathons done in 50 days, I’ve put too much strain on my legs and I have either shin splints or a small stress fracture in my left leg.
“I said I would go until I got it done or I broke myself, turns out I’ve broke myself! Oh well, that’s life I suppose.
“I’m gutted that I can’t get it done, but I did everything in my power to get it done. It just wasn’t meant to be, so until next time, stay safe.”
Despite the setback, Simon’s mission is far from over.
With almost 450 miles left to reach the equivalent of 50 marathons, the Saltash community has rallied behind Simon to help him finish what he started. Supporters are being encouraged to walk or run any distance they can manage between now and June 21.
The idea is simple: everyone contributes their miles, which are then added to the collective total to bridge the remaining gap.
Response across the town has already been amazing with the 1st Saltash Brownies clocking up 26 miles between them, as well as numerous other individuals taking to local routes to help hit the final target.
Hundreds of support messages have also been posted since Simon’s announcement.
“Gutted for you Simon, but be proud of what you achieved - you did amazing,” said Kelly Best.
“You have done amazing and be extremely proud of yourself to have achieved what you have,” added Zoe Pearson.
“Absolutely awesome achievement Simon, now to rally the community and smash your goals, you have inspired so many people,” said Alex Spiller.
Having started his challenge at the opening of the May Fair, Simon set out with the aim of trying to raise £5,000 for the Saltash Youth Network, which supports local voluntary youth provision within the town. They offer local youth organisations the chance to become members giving access to grants, training and support for their clubs.
That figure has already been eclipsed and revised to that of £7,000 with donations continuing to come in on a daily basis on the GoFundMe page - www.gofundme.com/f/50-years-50-days-50-marathons.
A spokesperson for the Saltash Youth Network expressed their deep gratitude, adding: “Simon’s dedication to the young people in our area has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re incredibly proud of him and of the community that’s stepping up in his place.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.