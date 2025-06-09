LOCAL groups and grassroots initiatives in Liskeard and the surrounding area are being invited to attend a Funding Drop-In session hosted by the Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) on Wednesday, June 18, at Liskeard Library from 1pm to 4pm.
This informal session offers community members the opportunity to speak directly with CCF representatives about potential funding opportunities, how to apply for grants, and how their projects might align with the foundation’s aims of promoting inclusion, tackling inequality, and strengthening local resilience.
The Cornwall Community Foundation has a long-standing commitment to supporting positive change across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has distributed over £20 million in small grants to more than 8,000 grassroots groups, empowering local people to make a real difference in their communities.
Originally established as the Cornwall Independent Trust in 1999 by a group of philanthropists, the organisation evolved into the CCF with a mission to support individuals and communities seeking self-reliance and opportunity.
CCF focuses on tackling the root causes of social issues, striving to create lasting impact by funding projects that address exclusion and inequality. Whether it’s a youth programme, mental health initiative, foodbank, or community-led sustainability project, CCF’s support helps these vital services thrive.
A spokesperson for the foundation said: “We’re excited to meet individuals and organisations in Liskeard and hear more about the inspiring work they’re doing. These drop-in sessions are a great way to learn how CCF can support grassroots efforts that are making a real difference across Cornwall.”
In 2024, the Cornwall Community Foundation distributed £3,203,765 in grants across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly; 674 projects were funded through support given and 105,205 people were supported,
To learn more about the Cornwall Community Foundation, visit: www.cornwallcommunityfoundation.com.
