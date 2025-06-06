CELEBRATED author Michael Morpurgo will appear at a new arts festival in Cornwall this July – narrating his poems inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, alongside violin soloist Krysia Osostowicz and guests in the majestic church of St Petroc in Bodmin.
Music on the Moor - a unique festival off the beaten tourist track - highlights the beauty of inland Cornwall and Bodmin Moor, bringing together internationally known musicians and writers with local artists. Afternoon events at the festival are all free admission, while the evening concerts are ticketed.
Intertwining music, writing and the visual arts, the programme includes concerts, art exhibitions, readings, walks, meals and social gatherings in Blisland, St Breward, St Neot and Bodmin.
Krysia Osostowicz, eminent violinist and artistic director for the festival, said: “Organising Music on the Moor has been a true labour of love, planning five days of wonderful collaborations between Cornwall-based artists with visiting writers and musicians.
“We are thrilled that Sir Michael Morpurgo will join us for the final concert. The festival also celebrates the majesty of this often-overlooked part of Cornwall, with events at stunning locations around Bodmin Moor.”
The new festival has received endorsement from well-known cultural figures in Cornwall and beyond, with Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawney and Sir Tim Smit, founder of the Eden Project and the Lost Gardens of Heligan lending their support to the event.
Petroc Trelawney, presenter on BBC Radio 3, said: “Music on the Moor will be warmly welcomed as a new addition to the scene, encouraging visitors to Bodmin and the Moor, an area often missed on summer itineraries. And with the tireless artist-impresario Krysia Osostowicz at the helm, it is guaranteed to be a thrilling festival.”
Sir Tim Smit said: “One of the great pleasures in life is to hear wonderful musicians, storytellers and artists performing in the most romantic of settings. Music on the Moor is serving up a feast of moments that will linger long in the memory. So, take your soul for an outing and a delicious treat - it deserves it, and so do you.”
Celebrity guests on the programme include the world-renowned Brodsky Quartet and poet Ruth Padel. Young Cornish musicians join local artists such as master potter Chris Prindl, wood-turner Matthew Patrick and photographer Matthew Shaw, combining exhibitions with live music.
Experts on stained glass and standing stones provide insights into the mediaeval windows of St Neot Church and the ancient granite structures on Bodmin Moor.
Visitors can also hear a group of talented youngsters from Kate Rogers Creative Academy singing in the extraordinary Water Garden at Lavethan, a little-known gem of a manor house just outside Blisland.
In Blisland itself, the beautiful church – one of John Betjeman’s favourite places – will host a concert of Cornish ballads by Jim Causley, followed by a supper of homemade Festival Pies in the famous Blisland Inn.
The full programme and ticket details can be found by visiting: lavethan.co.uk/music-on-the-moor
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.