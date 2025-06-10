DESPITE fears about the “stench” it could create, a planning application to allow a dairy farmer to build a slurry lagoon has been unanimously supported by a Cornwall Council planning committee.
Members heard its installation would actually cut down on the transportation of slurry in the area, which has been a cause of concern among locals.
Best Farms Partnership applied to construct the earth-banked lagoon at Hatt, near Saltash, to allow improved management of slurry for the business’ wider farming operation. The application came before Cornwall Council’s east area planning committee on Monday (June 9) due to concerns raised by Botus Fleming Parish Council.
These included smell, potential contamination of a water course and highways impact, specifically increased frequency of farm vehicles and concerns regarding the transportation of slurry along the local road network.
There was no representation from the parish council at the meeting, but it had previously stated: “It is not clear how or from where the slurry will be transported to the site. The applicant’s farming business is in Landulph, some three miles away along very narrow country lanes. If the slurry is to be transported from there to the lagoon in the 4,000-gallon tankers in current use, this will place yet more stress and congestion on the single-track lanes. Walkers, cyclists and horse riders will have to face yet another hazard.
“Access to the site is via a stretch of the busy A388. Current use of the site regularly results in significant and dangerous deposits of large amounts of mud and farm excrement from the vehicles entering and leaving the site. No hazard warning signs are ever placed there to warn motorists. Increased access to the site by slurry tankers will only worsen this situation.”
The parish council added: “Residents repeatedly suffer the stench from the slurry (which is inherently different to the historic smell of cow dung). They suffer the noise of large tractors pulling 4,000-gallon slurry tankers as they roar past their homes.”
However, James Wotton – speaking on behalf of the applicant – stressed the slurry lagoon was a necessity and would improve the current situation. He told the meeting: “Best Farms Partnership is an established dairy farmer in the area, who milk over 800 cows and farm around 1,000 acres of rented and owned land. As a dairy farm, they are legally bound to have at least four months of slurry storage without the need for spreading.”
He added the Environment Agency was seeking nationally for farmers to invest in larger stores to reduce the pollution risk and make sure they meet that minimum four months of storage.
“This proposal isn’t about business expansion, it’s to do with locating existing livestock at Marsh Farm, Landulph, at this owned site and to bring the whole farm into legal and environmental compliance.”
Currently, any slurry produced on the land would have to be transported back to the Landulph farm to be stored and then transferred back. The application would stop the need for slurry tankers to be on the road twice. “I understand there are highways concerns, but we will eliminate those unnecessary vehicle movements.
“As for odour, which has been raised, we have had a full odour and ammonia assessment completed and both of these have reported that there will be no adverse effects from this proposal. These stores are legal and widely recognised by the Environment Agency (EA) and Natural England.” He added there would be natural screening and the site would be very difficult to see.
The new Liberal Democrat councillor for Stratton, Kilkhampton & Morwenstow, Faye Emery, stressed most local people’s concerns were about a possible increase in slurry transportation. She wanted to know if this plan would definitely reduce the number of visits.
“This should have a significant reduction in vehicle movements,” said Mr Wotton.
Cllr Jim Candy (Lib Dem, Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos & Lanteglos) said he was a “little bit surprised” the application had come to committee, but he understood there had been a lot of objections.
“Natural England are supportive of this scheme, therefore I think the impacts potentially on the wildlife habitats have been mitigated.” He also believed a cover on the lagoon would stop a lot of the smell and proposed approval.
Newly-elected committee chairman Cllr Adrian Parsons (Lib Dem, Altarnun & Stoke Climsland), himself a farmer, said: “We are seeing many smaller farms disappearing. For those who are in the business, especially dairy farming, standing still is going backwards. I fully appreciate that this family, to keep up with the times, have to keep progressing and investing in their business.
“Anyone who knows the rigmarole of installing a slurry pit, will understand it’s not easy to satisfy all the outside consultees and the fact that the applicant has clearly had no opposition from Natural England or the EA means they have put a great deal of work into this application.”
Jane Pascoe, Conservative councillor for Liskeard South & Dobwalls, said the proposal demonstrated good management of the livestock farm and she was happy to support it. The plan was unanimously supported.
