A LOCAL leisure centre is set to undergo a significant refurbishment this summer, with work due to begin on Monday, June 16, following earlier delays that have now been resolved.
The improvement works at the Saltash site aim to enhance key areas of the facility, modernising amenities and improving the overall experience for visitors.
The upgrades will include a full renovation of both wet and dry changing rooms, along with a refreshed and modernised swimming pool area and reception. Social spaces such as the café will also receive a makeover, providing a more inviting environment for users to relax and connect outside of physical activities.
Additionally, new space will be created to accommodate vital Council services, including the Saltash Registrar’s Office – bringing more convenience to the community under one roof.
To minimise disruption, the initial refurbishment will be carried out during evenings. From June 16, the wet side changing room will remain open, though its showers and toilets will be closed. Users will be able to access dry side facilities during this time.
The next phase begins on June 30, when work starts on the wet side changing rooms. During this period, the dry side facilities will be available, and members are encouraged to arrive “swim ready” where possible to streamline access to the pool.
As work shifts to the dry side later in the process, newly refurbished wet side changing areas will partially reopen to ensure users always have a place to change. However, family changing facilities will be temporarily unavailable, with only male and female changing areas open during the refurbishment.
The centre will remain fully operational throughout the works, with all classes, lessons, and activities continuing as scheduled. Staff will be on hand to assist with any questions, and further updates will be communicated via email and on-site notices.
