A ONCE-forgotten play park in Saltash has been transformed into a thriving community space, thanks to the dedication of local residents, generous grants and years of hard work.
The transformation of Summerfields Play Park began in November 2021, when local resident Lisa Mortimer founded the Friends of Summerfields Play Park group. At the time, Lisa wasn’t yet a town councillor, but her passion to restore the long-neglected site – stripped of equipment since 2009 due to safety concerns – galvanised the community into action.
Lisa engaged with Cornwall Council to develop a plan and determine the fundraising needed. Her leadership was crucial to the project's success. The group also gained vital support from former Saltash town councillor Matt Griffiths and Cornwall councillor Hillary Frank, along with the current committee members Sarah Hirst, Vikki Courts and Kim Bryant.
Funding came from multiple sources, most notably a £40,000 grant from the CIL Fund via Cornwall Council. Additional contributions came from Saltash Town Council, Elmgate Trust, Waitrose, Shillingham Manor Farm, the Rotary Club of Saltash, Howton Solar Farm and Ince Castle, alongside support from local businesses.
The group also raised over £20,000 through community events, including raffles, quizzes and stalls at the Saltash Mayfair, Regatta and school fairs.
The newly installed equipment includes a climbing frame, slide, swing, seesaw, spinner, springy ride-on, climbing wall and educational play boards. Nature features such as bird and bug boxes, information signs and benches create a welcoming space for families.
The park was officially opened on June 21 by the mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, with over 150 people in attendance. Speeches marked the celebration, which featured cake, an ice cream van, goodie bags, and colouring activities.
The committee expressed heartfelt thanks to the Saltash community for its unwavering support and hope that the play park will be enjoyed by children and families for many years to come.
