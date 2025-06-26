A CHILDREN’S favourite who has been out of the limelight for quite some time is returning in a new charity role.
Gus Honeybun, a puppet rabbit, was well-known to generations of youngsters in the South West thanks to his appearances on independent television in the region.
He would feature on screen with a presenter for a regular children’s birthday requests slot on ITV. Gus also took on a celebrity role, appearing at various regional events.
Now he is back – alongside presenter Judi Spiers – thanks to a partnership with Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
A CHSW spokesperson said: “Judi and Gus, who have been cherished figures in homes across the South West for decades, are joining forces with CHSW to bring moments of joy, comfort and connection to children and families supported by the charity’s three hospices.
“This unique collaboration will see Judi and Gus working closely with CHSW on a number of exciting initiatives throughout the year – creating smiles, sharing stories and spreading the warmth and magic they’re so well known for.
“Judi is a much-loved broadcaster who became a household name across the South West through her work on BBC Radio Devon as well as on television. Alongside her, Gus Honeybun, the iconic puppet rabbit, became a regional TV legend, famously delivering birthday hops and winks to generations of children on screen. Together, they hold a special place in the hearts of many local families, making their partnership with CHSW especially meaningful.
“With Judi and Gus on board, CHSW is looking forward to new ways of engaging with supporters, spreading awareness and, most importantly, delivering joy where it’s needed most.”
Judi said: “Gus has meant so much to so many children and adults for such a long time. He was created to bring joy to children and that’s exactly what we are going to do with Children’s Hospice South West. We’re going to make special visits, read some special stories and the list goes on. It’s a wonderful partnership and we’re all so excited about it.”
CHSW provides care and support to babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West through its three hospices: Little Harbour in St Austell, Little Bridge House in Barnstaple and Charlton Farm in North Somerset.
Emma Perry, from CHSW, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Judi and Gus. Their warmth, humour and genuine love for our region’s communities perfectly aligns with our mission to make the most of short and precious lives. Together, we will be creating some truly special moments for the babies, children, young people and families in our care.”
The charity, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, is the only children’s hospice in the South West. CHSW delivers a range of services including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end-of-life care, and bereavement support.
It costs around £14-million to run the three hospice sites each year and the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.