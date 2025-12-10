THE Cornwall RSPCA branch in St Columb has re-homed more than 500 animals throughout the year.
The William & Patricia Venton Animal Centre at Quoit has successfully found a loving home for cats, dogs, puppies, kittens and even a dozen ducks.
The charity has increased its fundraising efforts throughout the year so staff can continue to rehabilitate and re-home the animals, which has included the Santa Paws grotto.
A RSPCA spokesperson said: “Having successfully found a loving home for these animals during 2025 is wonderful news and is due entirely to the decision making of the management and the care and consideration of all the animal care assistants and volunteers who often go that extra yard to enable the less fortunate waifs and strays to find their forever home.
“Whilst we can allow ourselves a brief moment of satisfaction it’s so sad to read about the increased number of abused and abandoned animals having to be cared for, not only by RSPCA but all the other specialist animal shelters in the south west region who must also be having to find new homes for their residents, we wish them well in their endeavours this year.
“This increase in numbers must mean even more fundraising efforts having to be made and it was very satisfying to obtain such excellent results from the regular events such as our dog shows and Christmas wreath workshops but also some new ideas such as the artisan craft market, Santa Paws grotto, bingo and auction night, quiz evening and Santa Paws Doggie Trail that were so well supported.
“We thank those who allowed us to use their property to host events and to all those who kindly donated goods as prizes and awards which allowed substantial and much needed funds to be collected, all so necessary for RSPCA Cornwall as a totally self-funded rehoming centre.
“These attractions and some more new ideas will all be revisited throughout 2026, both at the Venton Centre and at other suitable venues, so keep an eye out for details of forthcoming events. The shops in Newquay and Bude continue to attract many customers, and we thank all those who donate worthwhile goods for the tireless staff and volunteers to sell.
“Also, to The Salvation Army who are pleased to accept surplus goods to hand out to rough sleepers and those in less fortunate circumstances, a win-win situation there.
“There will never come a time when RSPCA Cornwall needs to advertise for new residents and as the passing years continue to cause worry and financial hardship we have to be on hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help all our four legged friends who find themselves in difficulties through no fault of their own. We appeal to people to please give us and the animals their continued support whenever and wherever they can.
“Thank you on their furry behalf and a happy, trouble free and, hopefully, prosperous New Year to everyone.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.