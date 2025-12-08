A HOUSING charity has named its new headquarters in St Austell in honour of a much-admired Second World War veteran.
Harbour Housing has given its newly-launched South Street offices the name of Harry Billinge House in memory of the veteran who lived in the town and touched the hearts of many with his commitment to remembering his fallen comrades.
Malcolm Putko, group operations director at Harbour Housing, said: “Harry Billinge stood for service, community and compassion, qualities that continue to guide Harbour’s work.
“This new South Street base strengthens our ability to co-ordinate the charity’s services, projects and properties across Cornwall, all from a central point in the town Harry called home.”
A spokesperson for the charity added: “The launch brought together a remarkable cross-section of St Austell life, reflecting both Harry’s legacy and the growing role Harbour plays in the town.
“Attendees included four former mayors of St Austell, a former local MP, town and parish councillors, a Cornwall councillor, local business leaders, representatives from Safer Cornwall and St Austell Healthcare, and three trustees of Harbour Housing.
“Among the trustees present were husband-and-wife MBE holders Roger and Jan Varney, whose shared honours and long-standing charitable work brought additional significance to the occasion. Commander Helen Simpson, from RAF St Mawgan, also attended, alongside her colleague Warrant Officer Darrel Keane.
“A central feature of the evening was the unveiling of 30 Years Through the Lens, a major photographic exhibition by acclaimed St Austell photographer Paul Williams, a lifelong friend of Harry. Featuring over 600 images of the town’s people, history, challenges and civic life, the exhibition is now permanently housed at Harry Billinge House.
“Harry’s daughter Margot Billinge attended the opening and spoke warmly about her father’s dedication to St Austell and the honour of seeing his name placed at the heart of the town.”
