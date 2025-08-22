A new road that forms part of the second phase of the Carclaze Garden Village, on the outskirts of St Austell, has been named after D-Day veteran Harry Billinge.
He was a dedicated Royal British Legion poppy seller for over half a century and in his latter years dedicated fundraising efforts towards building the British Normandy Memorial close to the D-Day beaches in France.
Towards the end of his life, his ever-colourful character and respect for his fallen comrades saw him as the BBC’s go to veteran of choice.
His funeral in April 2022 saw former BBC newsreader Nicholas Witchell deliver a eulogy at Charlestown’s St Paul’s Church.
Mr Witchell was a principal behind the Normandy memorial and he knew Harry well on his many visits to both the site and of course the anniversaries of D-Day in France.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.