New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beach Box Cafe at Harlyn Beach Car Park, Harlyn Bay Road, Harlyn Bay, Padstow; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Boathouse Restaurant at Lizard Point Holiday Park, Penhale, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Chomp@Three Mile Beach Holidays at Three Mile Beach Holidays Ltd, The Office, Gwithian Towans, Gwithian; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Embers at 16 Market Place, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Old Foundry Coffee at 44a Parkengue, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: PK Porthcurno at P K Porthcurno, Eastern House, Porthcurno, Penzance; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Sabzi at 18 Duke Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Ivy House at The Ivy House Restaurant, Treveglos Farm, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Penwith Pitch And Putt at Chenhalls Road, St Erth, Cornwall; rated on August 14
• Rated 5: Agweres And Wild Wine School at Unit 11, Lanteague Studios, Zelah, Truro; rated on August 13
• Rated 4: Asian Bowls at Asian Bowls Restaurant And Takeaway, 3b Brunel Heights, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on August 14
• Rated 4: The Green Room at 4 Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 4: Yummy Cornish Kitchen at Drinnick House, St Georges Road, Nanpean, St Austell; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Old Success Inn at Old Success Inn, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: The Market Inn at Market Inn, St Cleer, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on August 6
• Rated 4: The Ploughboy Inn at Ploughboy Inn, 60 Liskeard Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 4: The Barley Sheaf At Gorran at Barley Sheaf, Gorran, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 31
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Porthleven Fish And Chips at Shute Lane, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Scoops at Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Cornwall; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Stonebridge Pizza at PL27; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Tremorvu Campsite And Lettings at Tremorvu Holidays, Tresowes Hill, Ashton, Helston; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Jessies Dairy at 11 Fore Street, Mousehole, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: The Halfway House at Halfway, Trevose Golf Club, Constantine Bay, Padstow; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Hayle Park Cafe at Hayle Recreation Ground, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Lewy's Fish And Chips at 48 Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on August 12