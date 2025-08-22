IT really has been a truly fabulous summer of events in Bodmin and both as members of the public and playing a part in it, it has been a real treat for the town.
On August 16, not only was it the genuinely excellent Bodmin Carnival, but it was also our founder’s birthday and that the carnival was held in his honour. We’re obliged to tell you under threat of gin deprivation that he is 21 again. Although these claims were made with a glint in his eye.
We wanted to take the opportunity to give the BIGGEST of shoutouts to the Bodmin Carnival committee for a terrifically organised event that has become the real centrepiece of the Bodmin social calendar.
Everyone who took part really made the event a tremendous success too. The summer of fun events continues until the end of August – see Bodmin Town Council’s social media pages for more on that.
CATS at the BEAT
At NCB Radio, we love cats. One of our mob, Ruth, loves them so much that she has 10 of them. Our founder’s Instagram and Google Photos mostly comprises of pictures of Mr Socks and Olive, the ‘family furbags’.
But we wanted to share a message from the marvellous Bodmin Musical Theatre Company, who are performing CATS the musical. They performed alongside us at the Bodmin Feast with a preview and it was a genuinely superb performance. We can’t recommend it enough.
Bodmin Musical Theatre Company will be performing one of the world’s best-known and meow-vellous musicals! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “CATS” which is based on the poems by T S Eliot. This is only the second time CATS has been performed by a company in Cornwall, so we are proud to have secured the Licence for this award winning show.
BMTC has been producing musicals for 43 years are proud to see several of its members go on to follow their dreams of a career in acting.
This year we are bringing back some familiar faces, whilst showcasing some incredible local talent. For those of you who saw Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gage Gosling who played Joseph (and who is about to start his final year at Drama School) is home for the summer and is back to play Munkustrap.
Shannon Lenton who played the Narrator returns to play Grizabella and if you were lucky enough to see EVITA last year, Adam Clark who played Peron returns to play Old Deuteronomy. They all have wide experience with both professional and amateur theatre, and we have some amazing new members that have joined us this year who we can't wait to introduce you to.
Performances are at: 7.30pm at the BEAT, Bodmin on August 29, 30 and 31, plus 2.30pm Saturday and Sunday matinees.
There will also be performances in St Austell. Performances are at: 7.30pm at St Austell Arts Theatre on September 5 and 6 plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets are available from www.buytickets.at/bodminmusicaltheatrecompany - Adults £16 / Under 16’s £13.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.