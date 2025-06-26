CORNWALL Council is alerting local residents to a new scam involving fake text messages about parking fines.
Scammers are sending texts that claim you must pay a penalty charge and include a link to a fraudulent payment site.
In a statement, they warn: “Be advised: Cornwall Council will never contact you via text message about penalty charge notices. These messages are not legitimate.
“Do not click on any links in suspicious texts and never share your personal or banking details with unknown sources.”
For trusted council communications, they suggest always visiting the official Cornwall Council website.
