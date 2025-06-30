Cornwall Council’s leader has written to the Prime Minister asking for urgent clarity on whether the Duchy will continue to receive vital funding.
Councillor Leigh Frost’s letter comes in response to recent announcements that suggest future growth investment may be targeted only at mayoral city regions after March 2026, raising fears that Cornwall could be excluded from long-term funding essential to the economy.
Mr Frost asks in the letter to Sir Keir Starmer: “Are you planning to phase Cornwall out of structural local growth funding?”
He adds: “If government does intend to remove this support from Cornwall, the consequences would be severe. It would represent a missed opportunity for this government to choose to work together with Cornwall to continue the huge strides made through the local growth funds over the past two decades in transforming our economy”.
He goes on to warn that moving to a two-tier funding model could hold back productivity and growth by weakening regions like Cornwall that still need investment.
Cllr Frost said: “Our region still faces some of the lowest wages, highest levels of in-work poverty, and deepest structural economic challenges in the country. Progress over the past two decades has been achieved thanks to consistent, predictable, place-based investment. Removing that investment would risk reversing hard-won progress, damaging confidence and deterring private investment”
Cllr Frost highlighted Cornwall’s track record of using funding effectively, building skills, creating jobs, and developing high-value industries in areas such as clean energy and critical minerals, but cautioned that: “we cannot build a stronger economy without continued, long-term support.”
Councillor Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economic regeneration and investment, supports the call for answers from government.
He said: “We want to know if ministers really are planning to phase Cornwall out of future growth funding. That would be an extraordinary decision, ignoring the fact that Cornwall has consistently delivered value for public investment and has huge potential to drive growth, innovations and skills not just locally, but nationally. Like councillor Frost, I am asking government to confirm its intentions – Cornwall deserves a fair chance, not to be quietly pushed aside.”
Cllr Frost said: “Cornwall deserves a fair, reliable settlement on an equivalent basis to mayoral city regions that recognises its unique needs and potential and allows us to continue delivering value for public investment.
“But we will not sit quietly while our communities and industries are treated as an afterthought.”
