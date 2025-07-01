The Notice of Election has been published, opening the nomination process for candidates wishing to stand for the vacant council position.
Nomination papers can now be obtained from the deputy returning officer at Cornwall Council, County Hall in Truro, or by contacting the Electoral Services team at [email protected] or by calling 01872 324196.
Completed nomination papers must be delivered in person no later than 4pm on Friday, July 4.
If more than one candidate is nominated, a poll will be held on July 31. If the election is uncontested, the nominated candidate will be elected unopposed.
Residents who are not already registered to vote must apply by midnight on Tuesday, July 15 in order to take part in the election. Voter registration can be completed online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
For general election enquiries or support, residents can contact staff at the Saltash Guildhall by calling 01752 844846 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or by emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.