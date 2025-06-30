A NURSE who helps to care for people with diabetes in Cornwall has received national recognition.
Catherine Ledbetter has been a community matron since 2013 and her latest project has helped to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.
Her efforts have improved diabetes care for patients in the St Austell area and, in some cases, patients have been able to stop insulin and come away from diabetic care.
Catherine said: “Many of our patients are housebound. Most have long-term health conditions. At least 50 per cent of our caseload are living with diabetes as well as other conditions.
“We have a large elderly demographic in Cornwall. We have high levels of unplanned hospital admissions and urgent care use. Often this is in those who are diabetic, frail and elderly.
“Many of these people are isolated and live alone. Often community nurses are their main source of review and health information.”
Catherine took a special interest in diabetes care after doing an advanced clinical practitioner apprenticeship. She went through a diabetes module and was able to pass on the knowledge she gained to nursing teams.
By spotting issues early, the teams can reduce hospital admissions and empower patients.
Catherine said: “We promote quality care by having monthly diabetic meetings with our partners. We look to discuss our most complex patients. This shared approach has been rewarding. It enables instant expert access. It avoids delays in diabetic care.”
Catherine has been recognised at the Diabetes Nursing Awards, being a finalist in the rising star category.
She said: “I am delighted to have been nominated and even more thrilled to be a finalist. I see it as an acknowledgement of a successful team approach. This approach spans our local community nurses, diabetic specialists and the integrated neighbourhood of St Austell Healthcare.
“We will keep building our awareness and knowledge to empower better quality care.”
