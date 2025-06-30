AN academic in Cornwall is hoping to help create a broader network of people working in conservation and ecology across the South West and beyond.
This aim follows Dr Chris Smillie’s appointment as the South West regional convener for the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM).
Dr Smillie, whose career has spanned consultancy, higher education and international fieldwork, works as the programme manager for an ecology course at the Cornwall College University Centre based at the Eden Project, near St Austell.
Dr Smillie said of his appointment: “I’m now plugged into a network that can inform the education activities that we have here but also provides a network for students.
“It’s good for the students, it’s good for their employment prospects, it’s good for developing the programme according to what professionals want.”
As convener, Dr Smillie will lead efforts to strengthen professional engagement in the region through events, collaborative projects and career development activities. His vision is to create a more connected and inclusive ecology community.
He said: “My role isn’t just about bringing the committee together. It’s about creating events that appeal not only to CIEEM members, but also to wildlife charities, consultancies and research organisations.
“The aim is to build a broader network of people working in conservation and ecology across the South West and beyond.”
Dr Smillie’s appointment also positions the Eden Project and Cornwall College University Centre as a central meeting point for ecology professionals across the region. By hosting events and sharing resources, the university centre can contribute to wider industry discussions while offering students direct access to the professional landscape.
Dr Smillie’s leadership will help to shape discussions on key regional priorities. These include biodiversity net gain, planning legislation, peatland and wetland restoration, and the emerging importance of coastal and marine habitats.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.