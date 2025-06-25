A survey of 2,000 young drivers, conducted by Admiral Motor Insurance, revealed that while 79 per cent of young adults behave differently behind the wheel with friends in the car, a third wouldn’t call out risky driving, even if they felt uncomfortable - as fears of feeling awkward (22 per cent) or seeming boring (13 per cenr) take over.
Road traffic collisions remain the number one killer of young adults in the UK, and newly qualified drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash when carrying same-age passengers, according to Brake. Admiral’s new research further reveals the dangerous influence of peer pressure behind the wheel: over half (52 per cent) of young drivers admit they drive differently with friends in the car.
In a new campaign, Your Ride Your Rules, Admiral has teamed up with a variety of personalities to share their own experiences of calling out risky driving, and the ‘rules’ they live by to turn awkward silences into confident conversations.
Risk is natural, but consequences are real: Young brains are wired for impulsiveness - pausing to think “Is this worth it?” can short-circuit risky behaviour.
Own your role: Whether you’re a driver or passenger, set the tone. If behind the wheel, saying “If I’m driving, I’m doing it my way” could work wonders.
Have your phrases ready: Practice assertive but low-key lines like “I’m not risking my life for a laugh” or “Can we slow down? People want me home safe.”
Use tech wisely: Block distractions with do-not-disturb settings or hands-free modes – and don’t let anyone pressure you to check your phone behind the wheel.
