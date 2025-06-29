Hosted this year at Liskeard School and Community College and Better’s Liskeard Leisure Centre, the Games brought together over 1,000 students from every corner of Cornwall to compete in a wide range of sports and physical activities. From swimming and tennis to dodgeball and dance, the day was packed with energy, excitement, and a strong spirit of inclusion.
For many of the young participants, this marked their first opportunity to represent their school in a county-wide competition – an experience designed to boost confidence, foster friendships, and instil a lifelong love of sport.
Liskeard School Headteacher Dan Wendon expressed pride in hosting the prestigious event: “We were privileged to welcome so many children from across Cornwall. Our students played a central role in delivering the day, from helping with logistics to acting as young leaders, photographers and interviewers.
“It really was a day created by young people, for young people. We’re grateful to Active Cornwall and the Opening Schools Facilities funding for helping make this possible – it’s left a lasting impression on our students and wider community.”
The Cornwall School Games, part of a national programme funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, are organised locally by Active Cornwall. The main summer event is the culmination of months of qualifying competitions held across the county, involving more than 15,000 young people – representing 20 per cent of all pupils in Cornwall – and supported by over 300 volunteers.
Abbie Dennison, Education Development Officer at Active Cornwall, highlighted the importance of inclusivity: “This is such a brilliant event where children can be active with their friends, try out competitive sport, and most importantly, feel proud representing their school. The support from Liskeard School and the local sports clubs has been incredible, and it really shows how Cornwall is committed to being a brilliant place for children to grow up.”
Local sports clubs in Liskeard, including the town’s cricket, tennis, rugby and bowls clubs, opened their facilities to host events, reinforcing the community-wide effort. Additional support came from the Cornwall Bicycle Project, Truro Tennis Club, Claycutters Softball, Studio 4 Dance, Coach Frank Skate School, and many others, all helping to deliver a memorable experience.
Paralympian and School Games Ambassador David Wetherill gave an inspiring welcome during the opening ceremony, before children were showered with eco-friendly confetti and set off to their events.
The Games were not just about competition; young leaders from Liskeard School acted as School Games Makers, helping run events, interview participants, and recognise values-led behaviour with stickers and praise.
Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, summed up the day: “What a fantastic day in such a great venue and so well organised and inclusive. It was just brilliant to see so many young people from all over Cornwall taking part with such great enthusiasm and support for one another”.
