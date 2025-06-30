New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 37 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 26 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bens at Highwood House, Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Hellfire Cantina at 3 Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Lanivet Community Hub at Carters Parc, Rectory Road, Lanivet, Bodmin; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Mount Zion Coffee at Fauna Studio, Mount Zion, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: The Blue Chip Fish And Chips at J Holman Fish And Chips, 30a Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: The Cornwall Bakery Staff Canteen at The Cornwall Bakery, Tamar Foods, 83 Tavistock Road, Callington; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: The Engine House at Engine House Tea Rooms, Compton Park, Florence Road, Callington; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Youth Hostels Association at Youth Hostel Association, Treyarnon Bay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Cherry Trees Coffee House at Cherry Tree Coffee House, West Quay, The Strand, Padstow; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: Crib Box Cafe at The Crib Box, South Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: Tintagel Social Hall Committee at Tintagel Social Hall, Bossiney Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: Above The Bay at Falmouth Golf Club, The Green, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Crinnis Crib Hut at Crinnis Beach, Carlyon Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Keep Audio Co Ltd at 25b Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Beck's Fish & Chip Shop And Restaurant at John Becks Fish Restaurant, Longstone Hill, Carbis Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Bread And Butter at 20 River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Bread And Butter at 24 River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Cosy Cup Cafe at 111a Slades Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: The Thai Chef at Trelyn, 42 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Arch Cafe at Kresen Kernow, Little Vauxhall, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Leel at The Island Gallery, Back Road East, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Porthminster Kitchen at Porthminister Kitchen, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 18
• Rated 4: Cove Cafe B And B at Piskey Cove, 3 The Square, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Poldark Inn at The Poldark Inn, Treligga Downs, Delabole, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Simmons Inns (White Hart) Ltd at The White Hart Hotel, 30 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: The Norway Inn at Perranarworthal, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: The Swingletree at 202 Launceston Road, Callington, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: The Swordfish at Swordfish Inn, 20 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Railway Inn at 10 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 19
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sumfin Tasty at Polperro Picture Company, The Coombes, Polperro, Looe; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Jaspers Kitchen at Jaspers Kitchen And Herd On The Beach, Crinnis Beach, Carlyon Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Seasmiths Porthtowan at Seasmiths Fish And Chips, Beach Road, Porthtowan, Truro; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Eastern Dragon Chinese Takeaway at Eastern Dragon, 16 Frances Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Chef's Corner at Perran View Holiday Park, Trevellas, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 9