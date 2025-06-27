DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an innovative pilot project in Cornwall designed to improve the way blue light services respond to emergencies involving people who are neurodivergent.
The scheme introduces green wristbands, known as Neurodiversity IDs (NDIDs), that contain vital personal information. Worn by neurodivergent individuals, the wristbands use nearfield communication chip technology and can be scanned by emergency service personnel.
Once scanned, the NDIDs reveal important details such as how the person communicates best, any relevant medical needs, their specific neurodivergent profile, and next-of-kin contact information.
This new approach aims to help police officers, paramedics, and other first responders tailor their support to each individual’s needs, ensuring more compassionate and effective care during what can often be high-stress and overwhelming situations.
“We know emergency situations can sometimes be overwhelming,” said PC John Holland. “The wristbands are about putting the person at the centre of our response so we can make sure our communication and care is appropriate from the very first moment.
“The information they provide will give us the tools we need to make sure our officers handle incidents in the most effective way possible.”
The pilot has been developed in close collaboration with several neurodivergent-led organisations, including the Autistic Community of Cornwall, the National Police Autism Association and the National Youth Neurodiversity Council.
As part of the trial, police are now working with local partners to identify individuals who may benefit from wearing a wristband. The feedback gathered from both wearers and emergency responders during the pilot will help shape how the project develops.
The aim is to gather enough data and insight to determine whether the scheme can be expanded across the wider Devon and Cornwall area.
If successful, the pilot could lead the way nationally, setting an example for other police forces and emergency service providers seeking to improve their support for neurodivergent communities.
