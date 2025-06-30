DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched a formal investigation into reports that fishing gear was illegally placed on the protected wreck site of HMS Coronation, a nationally significant naval graveyard
Authorities say the deployment of fishing pots has caused visible damage to the site, which lies off the coast of Penlee and is safeguarded under the Protection of Wrecks Act 1973.
The Coronation, a 90-gun Second Rate Ship of the Line, sank during a violent gale in 1691, claiming the lives of an estimated 600 sailors. The wreck, now lying in two separate sections – one inshore and one offshore – serves both as a historical monument and a maritime war grave. Due to its historical and cultural significance, all forms of interference with the wreck are prohibited by law.
Despite these protections, recent inspections uncovered fishing equipment strewn across both the wreck site and an adjacent underwater diving trail, raising alarm among heritage authorities and law enforcement.
Devon and Cornwall Police's Rural Affairs team is working in close collaboration with Historic England’s maritime archaeologists and heritage crime experts to investigate the incident. The activity falls under Operation Birdie, a national initiative designed to prevent illegal disturbance of protected wrecks.
PS Julian Fry from the Rural Affairs team and national lead for Operation Birdie said: “The south west is home to 21 of the UK’s 57 protected wrecks. It’s so important for us, and those out on sea, to play our part in keeping these historic sites safe from any damage.
“We’re urging the fishing community to avoid placing any fishing equipment near the HMS Coronation – or indeed any other protected wreck sites around the UK.
“Whilst we fully support the local fishing industry, preservation of these nationally important heritage sites is essential.”
Efforts are now underway across coastal communities in Cornwall and Devon to engage and educate fishers about the legal restrictions and historical importance of the wreck. Authorities say proactive outreach aims to prevent future violations and reinforce the region’s commitment to safeguarding its underwater cultural assets.
Rural Affairs officers, who typically address rural crimes such as livestock theft, machinery burglaries, and poaching, have made heritage crime a core focus in recent years. The damage to HMS Coronation is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of underwater heritage, particularly in working maritime zones.
Access to the wreck is strictly regulated through a licensing scheme managed by Historic England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The site’s coordinates are clearly marked on navigational charts and listed on the National Heritage List for England.
Full entries for the wreck can be found online at the Historic England Listing website.
Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or sightings of illegal fishing gear in protected areas is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police or Historic England.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.