POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious motorcycle crash in Liskeard in the early hours of Friday morning.
Emergency services were called at around 5am on June 27 to reports of a single-vehicle collision near the Cattle Market car park. The incident involved a motorcycle, and the rider – a 17-year-old male – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team conducted a thorough investigation at the scene.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 112 of June 27.
