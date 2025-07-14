Police were called to Fore Street at around 12.35am on Sunday (July 13), where they found a man unconscious on the ground.
The victim, a local man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains under medical care.
Oliver Palmer of Trenant Road in Looe has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 14).
Anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has any other relevant information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall police on 101 or via their website quoting 50250179541
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.