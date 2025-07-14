Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for help in to locate a potential witness following a report of suspected drink driving near Kelly Bray.
Officers attended the A388 southbound after a van was seen driving erratically between the Penpill and Kelly Bray. The report was received at around 5.10pm on Thursday, July 10.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A man in his 40s from the Callington area was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
“A possible witness, a man, called police but due to poor signal in the area the emergency call system was unable to identify the phone number.
“Officers are seeking to speak to the man who is believed to be a former police officer, as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“Unfortunately, we currently have no further information about the person, including whether they are local to the area or not.
“If you are the person we’re seeking to speak to, or if you know who they might be, please get in touch to let us know. Please do not share any names in public forums.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 or report via the police website quoting 50250177412
