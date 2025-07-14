DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a serious assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, in Looe.
Emergency services were called to the Fore Street area at approximately 12.35am after reports that a man had been struck with a bottle. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, a local man in his 40s, unconscious in the street.
The man sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.
An 18-year-old man from Looe has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.
A police scene guard was in place in the area following the incident while officers carried out enquiries.
Devon and Cornwall Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage, to come forward.
Information can be reported by calling 101 or submitting details via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting log number 50250179541.
The police have not released further details at this stage, but are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.
