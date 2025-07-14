A FORMER Devon & Cornwall Police sergeant who abused his position to form an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public has narrowly avoided jail.
Martin Newitt, 39, from Dobwalls, was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (July 11) after admitting misconduct in a public office and breaching the Computer Misuse Act.
The court heard how between May 2020 and December 2021, the former officer formed an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public whom he had met while on-duty. He was also found guilty of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data held in a computer ‘Contrary to section 1(1) and (3) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.’
Detective Superintendent Alexandra Doughty, head of the professional standards department, said: “These were serious reports to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty in January 2022, while the investigation proceeded meticulously in the Professional Standards Department.
“These investigations are never simple and I give huge credit to the resilience and courage of the victim to maintain support for the investigation throughout this time.
“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender, in order to increase and maintain public confidence in policing.”
She continued: “Newitt has demonstrated a disregard for the professional standards and behaviour we expect from all of our officers and staff.
“Newitt resigned from the Police in January 2025, however, will still face former officer misconduct proceedings within Force.”
The judge ordered Newitt to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity within the next year.
