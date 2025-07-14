FIRE crews rescued a child locked in a car, released trapped people in a two-vehicle collision and put out a van fire all on the same day.
The child was rescued from a car at Middleway, St Blazey, on the morning of July 8.
One crew from St Austell released the youngster with no damage to the car.
A crew from St Austell also went to the two-vehicle collision in Trinity Street in the town centre soon after 5pm.
The crew moved one of the vehicles to release the trapped people. Police and ambulance personnel were also in attendance.
Meanwhile, a crew from Mevagissey was called out to a van that was well alight at Lobbs Shop. They used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.