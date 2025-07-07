THE East Looe Town Trust (ELTT) has issued a stark warning after a number of “dangerous fires” were reportedly set on the beach using discarded shipping pallets.
Now, there are growing concerns about potential injuries, especially to children and animals, with hot embers hidden beneath the surface, as well as exposed nails from the burnt out pallets themselves.
A spokesperson for ELTT said: “It’s worth highlighting this again. Our team try their best to clear the dangerous metal and broken glass before the crowds arrive in the morning. Fires on the beach and blocks cause danger to children and all beach users.
“Whoever did it was reckless of the injuries that they may cause. Thanks to our team for their painstaking work to clear this away safely. However, the following morning the sand was still too hot to touch from the retained heat.”
Beachgoers are reminded that fires are strictly prohibited on East Looe beach.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.