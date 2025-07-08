Bradley Fitzpatrick, 20, of Kinsman Estate in Bodmin appeared at Truro Crown Court on July 4 after his case was ‘committed for sentencing’ after a previous hearing at a Magistrates Court.
A committal for sentence is a legal procedure where a lower court, usually a magistrates' court, transfers a case to a higher court, such as the Crown Court for sentencing, because the lower court's sentencing powers are not sufficient for the offence.
This often happens when the offence is deemed too serious for the magistrates to handle, or when the case is complex and requires the Crown Court's expertise.
Mr Fitzpatrick is facing ten charges, six of which he has pleaded not guilty to while pleading guilty to another four prior to his case being referred to Crown Court.
The six charges he has pleaded not guilty to include rape and attempting to rape a woman on Beacon Road, Bodmin in 2021, assault by penetration and three counts of sexual assault.
He has, however, pleaded guilty to charges relating possession of extreme pornographic images, making the most serious Category A videos of a child in May 2022 and making indecent images of children.
The possession of extreme pornographic images is said to have ‘portrayed in an explicit and realistic way a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead unknown animal which was grossly offensive, disguising or otherwise of an obscene character’ that a reasonable person looking at the image would think that the animal was real.
Truro Crown Court has confirmed that Mr Fitzpatrick is scheduled to undertake a three-day court hearing relating to the six charges to begin on February 16, 2026.
