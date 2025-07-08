144 Cornwall-based athletes, representing 23 sports, have received GSF support worth £92,150. 72 per cent of them get no other central funding, more than half are under the age of 21, 27 per cent are under 16 and 8 per cent of them live with disabilities.
Among those collecting awards were European modern pentathlete gold medallist Naomi Hawkins, 15, from Devoran; number one nationally ranked para surfer Pegleg Bennett, 55, from St Agnes; world number one paddleboarder Andrew Byatt, 44, from Perranporth; number one nationally ranked ice swimmer Samantha Day, 42, from Liskeard; number one nationally ranked surf skier Alis-Me Edwards, 15, from West Cornwall; world number two triathlete Theresa Frost, 69, from Newquay and number one nationally ranked surf lifesaver Emilia Hogget-Crisp, 16, from Hayle.
Dr Jonathan Grey, principal of Callywith College, welcomed athletes, parents, friends and guests to the presentation event before GLL regional director Jamie Coleshill took to the stage, followed by local GLL head of service James Curry who introduced each award recipient.
The evening concluded with world record holder, Paralympian and former GSF ambassador Dave Wetherill explaining why sport continues to play such an important part in his life, and discus champion Isaac Murray, 21, his brother GB para-athlete Logan Murray, 16, and modern pentathlete Naomi Hawkins, 14, talking to GLL General Manager Rob Francis about their careers to date.
Naomi’s story made the audience gasp when she talked about a downhill cycle training crash last year that left her with a dislocated elbow. The injury left her out of competition for five months and, since fencing is part of modern pentathlon, Naomi has been learning to fence with her left hand, rather than her right.
Having just turned fifteen, she has qualified for championships in both Turkey and South Africa this year.
“Naomi is so resilient and driven,” said her mum, Claire Hawkins. “She trains every day and, despite having to learn to wield a sword with her left hand, took part in an adult fencing competition two weeks ago. She came thirteenth overall, which was amazing in the circumstances.
“The GSF funding really helps us as it means Naomi can do her swim training for free at Helston Sports Centre.
“Sport is her passion, and we want to support her all we can.”
In addition to the presentation, attending athletes were treated to physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and mindfulness breakout sessions with Cornwall Physio, Callywith College lecturer Julian Wills and Health and fitness hub manager Rebecca Lilly.
“Last year we handed out 116 GSF awards in Cornwall and this year 144 sportsmen and women are benefiting from the help we can provide,” said James Curry.
“I’m very proud that our area has the second largest number of beneficiaries in the country after Belfast and wish all our Cornwall-based athletes every success going forward.
“Their talent is extraordinary.”
