The NHS is turning 77 years old, and to mark the occasion they are celebrating some of the Trust’s longest serving members.
When Ali Pedlar began her career as a student nurse in 1984 she joined St Lawrence’s Hospital in Bodmin as, in her own words, ‘a naïve and quiet student nurse, learning whilst doing the job’.
She tells her story: “Back then the hospital was seen as an old asylum. There was a lot of stigma around the hospital and mental health. Were the high walls to keep people out or keep people in?
“The hospital was not a bad place. Care was second to none, people could come in for respite, had time to recover and there were numerous therapies on offer.
“For many people it was their home and was a self-contained community. It had its own farm, printing works, wire fencing production, CSSD (sterile dressing packs), woodwork shop and gardening.
“Those that could work did and enjoy the social side as well as feel self-satisfaction. There was a social club, with bus trips, café, and theatre. There was even their own banking through patients’ accounts. As students we worked in all these departments.”
Ali now works as a senior assessment service mental health practitioner at Alexandra House, St Austell.
She added: “I have enjoyed all aspects of my job. Care of the elderly, day hospitals, CPN, assessment practitioner and it has made me the person I am today.
“I am very protective over the NHS and love the work I do, feeling very privileged to hear someone’s story often for the first time. To help them understand how they got to this point and enabling people to move forward. This is the greatest reward and gives you so much more than you ever expect.
“41 years in the NHS and still going, when I stop learning I will retire.”
Ali attended one of the long service events being held across Cornwall to honour those who have worked for the NHS for 25 years or more. It recognises their hard work and dedication to making life better for people in our local communities.
At the Trust’s long service events, presentations were made by the Trust’s chief executive, Debbie Richards, and chair Margaret Schwarz. “This is your celebration. We are here today to celebrate every one of you and your significant contribution to the NHS.
“And it is not just the NHS, is it? It is to patients, the patients’ families, their relatives. Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly really identifies as a place that’s really proud of its NHS today.
“You have all given tireless service in whatever role that you have undertaken.
“There will be so many very rich stories from each of you in this room. But the one thing that I know you all share is an absolute commitment to public service and to providing the best possible care to patients.
“The enormity of what you collectively have achieved is worthy of absolute celebration.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.