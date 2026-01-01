FIREFIGHTERS from Lostwithiel Community Fire Station were called out to tackle a chimney fire at a property in Lanlivery on New Year’s Eve.
The crew responded to the incident at around 6.03pm after reports of a chimney fire at a home near Bodmin.
On arrival, firefighters confirmed the fire was contained within the chimney and quickly got to work to prevent it spreading to the rest of the property.
Using specialist equipment including a chimney kit, chimney rods, a stirrup pump and a thermal imaging camera, crews safely extinguished the fire and checked for any remaining hot spots.
Fire crews are reminding residents to ensure chimneys are regularly swept and maintained, particularly during the winter months when fires are used more frequently.
