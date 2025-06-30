ASSAULT
LEWIS HALE, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman, threatening to burn her house down and set fire to her car, criminal damage, setting fire to a Landrover Freelander and driving whilst disqualified at Wilson Close, Newquay on 23 June as well as strangling the woman on 22 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 29 July.
JAMIE TAYLOR, 40, of Gover Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in St Austell occasioning her actual bodily harm and sexually penetrating her on three occasions without her consent. His trial was fixed for 29 June next year and he was released on conditional bail.
RICHARD ROSEVEAR, 32, of Gilbert Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bodmin on New Year’s Eve and stealing £90 worth of alcohol from Morrisons. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 compensation.
HAYDEN NORTON, 54, of Nebular Court, Leighton Buzzard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in St Mabyn on Christmas Day occasioning her actual bodily harm. He has pleaded not guilty to using controlling or coercive behaviour towards her in St Mabyn between March 2020 and December 2024. His case was adjourned until 25 July and he was released on conditional bail.
SAM COOK, 45, of Eastern Avenue, Liskeard was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with assaulting a woman at a caravan in Minorca Lane occasioning her actual bodily harm, stealing bank cards and £115 cash from her and damaging her phone screen – he has made no plea for these charges. He has pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour. The case was adjourned until 1 July at Truro Magistrates’ Court.
LUKE SOMERTON PARKER, 35, of Langreek Bungalow, Polperro pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on Fore Street, Looe on 23 January and damaging the window of a property. He was given a community order and must abstain from consuming alcohol until 20 October. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRAIG PIPER, 45, of Tregenna, Crows Nest, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting three women and using threatening behaviour at Golitha Rise, Liskeard on 12 May and damaging a fish tank and furniture. He will stand trial on 11 December.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 47, of Hodge Close, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her, forcing his way into a house on Lanchard Rise, Liskeard on 22 June and damaging a window, television and four doors. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 29 July.
SEX OFFENCES
TOBY ELLIOTT, 18, of Trelispen Park Drive, Gorran Haven has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, on 23 June at Bodmin, raping a girl aged under 13, facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 29 July.
DAVID TOMKISS, 59, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin who faces nine charges of indecent exposure in Bodmin between 2021 and 2023 has had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail by Bodmin magistrates.
IAM MCWHINNIE, 50, of Tollgate Road, Salisbury has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bude in February 2024. His case was listed for 25 July.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROBERT HANLAN, 35, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 21 June not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Lane, Newquay.
KANE MITCHELL, 27, of Whalesborough Parc, Bude was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 19 June not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Blazey Gate, Par.
REBECCA POPE, 42, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 19 June not to contact or threaten a man or go to an address in Polruan.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
TONY MALLON, 20, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to riding a Honda CBR on the A392 at Quintrell Downs on 27 December with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, driving without a licence and possessing 10.4 grams of cannabis and 6.9 grams of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work, pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRY NEIL-MORRICE, 59, of Netley Meadow, Bugle pleaded not guilty to driving on Bilberry Road, Bugle on 7 June with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She will stand trial on 5 December.
ANYA SNEDDON, 25, of Montgomery Road, Penwithick pleaded guilty to driving on Trelavour Square, St Dennis on 1 June with 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 25 months, which will be reduced by 25 weeks if she completes a course, fined £480 and ordered to pay £192 surcharge and £85 costs.
ABIGAIL BENSON, 30, of Catchfrench Crescent, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on the A387 at Looe on 25 May with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without a MOT or insurance. She was banned from driving for 23 months which will be reduced by 23 weeks if she completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
BILLY ROWE, 31, of Fairpark Close, Launceston has been sent to prison for six weeks after he failed to turn up for unpaid work which was part of a suspended sentence for drink drive and driving whilst disqualified convictions.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
JOSHUA LANE, 26, of Hurdon Way, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving a BMW dangerously on Meadowside, Launceston on 21 December. He was given a community order to do 120 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months and was ordered to do an extended test to get his driving licence back.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
RAMIN VATMAN-ZADEH, 19, of Cross Lane, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A389 at Bodmin on 17 September without due care and attention and to having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £173 and ordered to pay a £69 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
LOUIS ASHTON, 26, of Church Street, St Blazey has been given a six-month driving ban under a points disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a van on the A30 at Tregullon Dip last August. He was fined £323 and ordered to pay a £129 surcharge and £90 costs.
JACK BRAUNTON, 30, of Helland, Bodmin was banned from driving for 14 days after being convicted of driving in excess of 50 mph in a temporary speed restriction on the A30 at Plusha in January. He was fined £614 and ordered to pay a £246 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION
GARRY ELLIS, 43, of Tregleave Farm, Washaway has been spared a totting disqualification after being found guilty of failing to tell police who was driving a Fiat Fullback who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Magistrates acknowledged that a ban would have an adverse effect on the defendant, his partner and her children as he would lose his job and family home if he were disqualified. He was fined £334 and ordered to pay a £134 surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
