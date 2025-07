GARRY ELLIS, 43, of Tregleave Farm, Washaway has been spared a totting disqualification after being found guilty of failing to tell police who was driving a Fiat Fullback who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Magistrates acknowledged that a ban would have an adverse effect on the defendant, his partner and her children as he would lose his job and family home if he were disqualified. He was fined £334 and ordered to pay a £134 surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.