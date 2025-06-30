HAYDEN NORTON, 54, of Nebular Court, Leighton Buzzard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in St Mabyn on Christmas Day occasioning her actual bodily harm. He has pleaded not guilty to using controlling or coercive behaviour towards her in St Mabyn between March 2020 and December 2024. His case was adjourned until 25 July and he was released on conditional bail.