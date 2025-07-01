More than 1.6-million trees in nearly 1,000 locations have been planted as part of the Forest for Cornwall which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
A new map listing Forest for Cornwall planting projects has been produced showing the breadth and variety of places that have benefitted from increased tree cover.
Cornwall Council launched the initiative in summer 2019 to help the region respond to climate change, boost nature recovery and create more green spaces for one and all.
Expanding the Forest for Cornwall is a key priority in the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Nature Recovery Strategy, one of the first plans of its kind in the country to detail actions needed to reverse the decline of nature and bring species of wildlife back from the brink.
Cllr Loic Rich, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We're celebrating an incredible five years of Forest for Cornwall and we want to say a huge thank you to all of you who have got involved so far and to all those to come.
“Not only has this scheme brought benefits for nature recovery, absorbed carbon emissions and improved flooding resilience in many locations across Cornwall, it has also had a tangible effect on improving the immediate environment where people live with many trees being planted near people’s homes and in amenity spaces.
“We have many more trees planned in the pipeline for this winter and if you haven’t already got involved, get in touch with our Forest for Cornwall for lots of tips and advice on planting and looking after trees whether you’re a farmer or organisation or individual.”
Examples of tree-planting for the Forest for Cornwall include:
- Back Garden Forest: More than 15,000 free trees were given free to residents across Cornwall to be planted in Gardens.
- Free range egg and arable farm Cornhill near Camborne planted 10,000 trees as shelters, fodder crops and hedgerows.
- The Trees for Streets scheme saw 54 trees planted by Camborne residents in their Gardens and 10 trees in streets.
- National Trust attraction Cotehele planted 1.3 hectares of fruit and nut orchards for crop production including apples, cherries and apricots.
- Cut flower business Petalon near Newquay planted 10 hectares of trees to improve shelter and growing conditions and provide foliage for their bouquets.
- Mora Farm near Liskeard planted 500 trees to help reduce valley water run-off and provide wind breaks.
- Residents planted 135 mixed berry and nut hedging and orchard trees at Threemilestone Community Orchard to improve their green space and provide produce for the community.
- Trenow Farm near Penzance planted 5,500 trees as part of their agroforestry scheme.
However, for those planting in Cornwall, it has been a challenge, with it having been one of the driest springs on record and the first 12 to 36 months after planting are a critical time for young trees.
