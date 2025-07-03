Cornwall-based Camp K has been running since 1976, offering a weeklong camping holiday each August to 24 primary-aged children who are receiving support from social services. Many of the children attending have experienced trauma – some are young carers, others are grieving the loss of a parent or are on the child protection register. For them, Camp K is more than just a holiday – it’s a rare chance to relax, have fun and feel safe.
However, the continued running of Camp K is now at serious risk. The six large tents that house the children – used for decades – are deteriorating and urgently need replacing. Each tent costs around £350, and the total replacement cost is over £2,000. Without new tents, the camp cannot go ahead in its current form, putting the experience of future attendees in jeopardy.
“This camp is often the highlight of these children’s year,” said a spokesperson from Girlguiding Cornwall. “It offers a chance to just be a child without having to explain their story. But we simply can’t keep going without help. The tents are no longer fit for purpose, and we don’t have the funds to replace them.”
In addition to the tents, the camp faces other growing costs including venue hire, food, activities and coach transport.
The group is now appealing to the public, local businesses, and supporters to help raise the necessary funds. Without urgent assistance, this life-changing camp for some of Cornwall’s most vulnerable children could be lost.
Anyone who is able to help with the appeal is asked to contact Girlguiding Cornwall via their website at www.girlguidingcornwall.org.uk
