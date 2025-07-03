The day concluded with a packed Evensong at St Mary’s in Botus Fleming. The choir, assembled by organist and churchwarden Eric Distin and made up of singers from all five parishes, had rehearsed for eight weeks. A last-minute addition – a solo by Faye Penwill – was performed in tribute to Gill Mingo, the much-loved churchwarden of St Mary’s who passed away earlier in the week.