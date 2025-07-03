The day began with a joint Holy Communion service at St Nicholas and St Faith in Saltash, where members from all six churches across five parishes gathered. Bishop David preached on the theme of unity, echoing the benefice’s current sermon series on Ephesians. Following the service, parishioners shared a bring-and-share lunch, generously contributed by the community.
In the afternoon, Bishop David met informally with clergy from the benefice, discussing both the blessings and challenges of ministering across two town churches and four rural congregations.
The day concluded with a packed Evensong at St Mary’s in Botus Fleming. The choir, assembled by organist and churchwarden Eric Distin and made up of singers from all five parishes, had rehearsed for eight weeks. A last-minute addition – a solo by Faye Penwill – was performed in tribute to Gill Mingo, the much-loved churchwarden of St Mary’s who passed away earlier in the week.
“For a small country church to host an early visit from the head of the Anglican community in Cornwall was a great honour,” said Eric. “A choir of all talents came together to lead the sung praise and welcome Bishop David and wife Helen.”
The Evensong service also marked Eric’s 50th year as organist at St Mary’s. Priest-in-Charge, Revd Laura Bushell Hawke, presented him with a bottle of port in recognition of his Golden Jubilee, before Bishop David led the congregation in a standing ovation.
The proposed Kernow Gateway Benefice comprises of St Nicholas and St Faith, Saltash; St Stephen, Saltash; St Mary’s, Botus Fleming; St Leonard and St Dilpe, Landulph; St Michael’s, Landrake; and St Ternius, St Erney.
